New Delhi: Scores of protestors gathered outside Delhi’s India Gate on Wednesday to take a mass pledge to “defend the Constitution” by opposing the contentious Citizenship law, nationwide implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) as they embarked upon the new year.

Slogans “kagaz nahin dikhayenge” and “tanashahi nahin chalegi” were raised by protestors amid other visitors celebrating New Year on a sunny day at the iconic monument. As a result, traffic on the roads in the adjoining areas moved at snail’s pace.

“We young India resolve to fight back the government imposed CAA-NPR-NRC,” the protesters said in unison as they started their pledge.

“CAA-NPR-NRC all over India threaten to harass, target and disenfranchise numerous common people particularly the poor, minorities and other deprived sections,” they added.

“We, today on January 1, 2020, reiterate our resolve to give ourselves a society that will be free of oppressors and take an oath to NOT SHOW ANY DOCUMENT to prove our Citizenship, And we will Observe and propagate complete NON-COOPERATION with anti-constitution and anti-India forces,” the protesters asserted.

The Delhi Traffic Police has been tweeting from its official handle on the micro-blogging site keeping commuters updated about traffic movement in the city. Moreover, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also briefly closed the entry and exit gates at five stations including Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House in anticipation of a huge crowd.

Notably, the all-women protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh entered the seventeenth day at midnight on December 31, while another demonstration was organised by a citizen’s group at the Constitution Club of India on Parliament Street.

Protests have also been going on in several other states. Thousands of Muslims were seen on the streets of Kochi holding national flags and placards that read “Born in India, Lived in India, Will Die in India” seeking a withdrawal of the controversial law passed by Modi government.