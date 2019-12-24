New Delhi: Days after the Uttar Pradesh DGP maintained that police did not open fire during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior police officers in Bijnor reportedly admitted that a 20-year-old civilian who lost his life during the agitation was shot by a constable in ‘self-defence’.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sanjeev Tyagi, Superintendent of Police, Bijnor stated that 20-year-old Mohammad Suleman was shot by constable Mohit Kumar from the service pistol.

Tyagi also confirmed that one cartridge was retrieved from Suleman’s body. “Mohit Kumar, the constable, who was attached with Bijnor Police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) also suffered a bullet injury. The bullet was found to be shot from a country-made weapon,” the official told The Indian Express.

If reports are to be believed, Suleman was final year graduation student. He was preparing for civil services examination at his uncle place in Noida. He had come to his hometown (Nehtaur) following his illness.

At least 18 people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed in Uttar Pradesh while protesting against the contentious law. “All the deaths took place in cross-firing and this will become clear in the post-mortem examination,” Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh had stated last week. “We are clear and transparent on this. If anyone died due to our firing, we will conduct a judicial inquiry and take action. But nothing happened from our side,” he had asserted.

On Friday, protesters clashed with police at several places in the state, hurling stones at them and torching vehicles. Fifty policemen were reportedly seriously injured in the violence.

Meanwhile in Lucknow, authorities have decided to suspend the internet services till 8 PM tomorrow to avoid any untoward incident. The services were snapped in several cities of Uttar Pradesh in wake of the violent protests against the CAA.