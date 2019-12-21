New Delhi: After massive damages were caused to public properties in the wake of violent protests in Assam in which more than four people have died, state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday night stated that whoever was involved in the violent protests will not be spared. He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted in this regard to deal with the unruly protesters.

Assuring the people of the state that nothing will happen to them in terms of CAA or NRC, Sonowal said Prime Minister and Home Minister have assured the people of his state that all adequate measures will be taken to get the Clause 6 of Assam Accord implemented.

“Assam will remain with the Assamese people. For this, whatever legislations are required, we will bring those. Prime Minister and Home Minister have assured people of Assam that all adequate measures will be taken to get the Clause 6 of Assam Accord implemented,” he added.

The development comes after curfew was relaxed in some parts of the state for the next 16 hours from 6 Am on Saturday. Notably, Internet was restored in the state on Friday after Gauhati High Court ordered the state government to do so.

Earlier in the day, Sonowal had invited anti-CAA protesters of his state for talks with him. During talks with them, he said that his government would identify the unholy forces which fomented the trouble and take strict action against them. Though normalcy is steadily returning to the state, educational institutions across the state are still remain shut.