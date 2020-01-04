New Delhi: Actor-activist Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer SR Darapuri, both of whom were among several activists arrested by the Lucknow Police on December 19 during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, were on Saturday granted bail by an Uttar Pradesh court a day after it reserved its order on bail pleas of the two, as well as six other activists.

It was Jafar, however, whose arrest had triggered a particularly massive outrage. She was doing a Facebook Live at Lucknow’s Parivartan Chowk at the time of her arrest. Jafar, who is also a member of the Congress, was accused of rioting, as was Darapuri, who was arrested from his house last month.

The judge, however, in his bail order said that there was no evidence of arson or violence against the two.

An earlier bail plea filed by the actor-activist was rejected by a Lucknow court on December 24. There have also been allegations against the Lucknow Police of assaulting her in their custody.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had last week met the respective family members of the two activists. It was during this visit that she accused a female constable of the Lucknow Police of ‘manhandling’ her.

Violence had broken out in Lucknow on December 19 as several anti-CAA protests in the city took a violent turn. Uttar Pradesh witnessed violence on three consecutive days, between December 19-21, as clashed were reported from more than a dozen cities in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Police, however, has come under immense scrutiny for alleged human rights violations during its crackdown on anti-CAA protesters.

19 people have been killed in the state since December 19. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) too has sought a response from DGP OP Singh on alleged police excesses.