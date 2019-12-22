New Delhi: Protests continued to rage against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country on Saturday. However, unlike Friday, the day passed off rather peacefully, with reports of violent protests coming in from Kanpur and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

Elsewhere, there was also large-scale crackdown on rioters in both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Protests are expected to continue against the controversial legislation today as well.

Here are the top 10 developments in connection with anti-CAA protests from Saturday:

1. 15 people, who were arrested over violence in Daryaganj, were sent to two-day judicial custody. 11 people were arrested for violence in Seemapuri; they were sent to 14-day judicial custody by Karkardooma court.

2. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was detained by the Delhi Police late last night after dramatically giving them a slip earlier in the day, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Tis Hazari court. Azad, who was arrested in wee hours of Saturday, has been taken to Tihar Jail.

3. The Uttar Pradesh Police revealed that 15 protesters, including an eight-year-old boy, died during clashes with cops over the Act on Friday. Additionally, they also disclosed that 263 cops, too, had sustained injuries, of whom 57 have firearm injuries.

4. Over 700 people have been arrested in the state since December 10. 4,500 others were released after preventive detention. A four-member TMC delegation will on Sunday visit families of those who were killed in alleged police firing. The DGP, however, has denied claims of police firing, saying that ‘not a single bullet was fired at the protesters.’

5. Kanpur, which witnessed clashes between police-protesters on Friday, witnessed violence yet again on Saturday. Clashes were reported from Idgah area of Rampur as well, where one person died, taking death toll in Uttar Pradesh to 16.

6. The RJD observed a one-day Bihar Bandh as a mark of protest against the CAA, as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Violence and vandalism was reported from across the state; three RJD leaders, including Bhagalpur district president Tirupati Nath Yadav, suspended for vandalising auto-rickshaws.

7. Protests continued outside the Jamia Millia University for a seventh consecutive day. In Chennai, Left workers tried to march to the Chennai Central railway station, but were stopped with the police. Protests were reported from parts of Kerala as well.

8. Indian Railways reported a property loss of Rs 88 crore due to CAA-related protests. While property worth Rs 72 crore was damaged in Eastern Railway Zone, property worth Rs 13 crore was damaged in South Eastern Railway Zone. Property worth Rs 3 crore, meanwhile, was damaged in North East Frontier Zone.

9. The ruling BJP will hold a special campaign over the next 10 days to educate people about the CAA. It will hold rallies at 250 places with an aim to reach out to 3 crore families. Congress, meanwhile, has announced a ‘satyagraha’ against CAA and NRC on December 23, between 2 PM-8 PM.

10. A group of more than 1,000 academicians came out in the government’s support, thanking it for introducing the Act and thereby ‘standing up for forgotten minorities.’