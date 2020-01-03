New Delhi: Banne Khan of Kotla area under Daklshin police station in UP’s Firozabad died six years ago. But he has been asked to furnish a bond of Rs 10 lakh apparently for his anti-CAA protests. He is not alone. Those around 90 years of age have also been sent notices, UP Congress alleged. AICC member Dharam Singh Yadav said that notices have been sent to Fasahat Mir Khan and Sufi Ansari Hussain, who are around 90 years of age and not in good health.

He said when he raised the issue with City Magistrate Kunwar Pankaj, he assured him that action will be taken against those responsible for it, PTI reported. Pankaj said an inquiry committee under CO City has been set up to look into the matter.

On December 19, Uttar Pradesh was on fire over several protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Yogi Adityanath government launched a crackdown on protesters. It sent notices to people asking them to pay fines for the damage the protests have wreaked in.

“Every rioter is shocked. Every troublemaker is shocked. Everybody has fallen silent after seeing the strictness of the Yogi Adityanath government. The Chief Minister has announced that anybody who damages public property will have to pay up. Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh,” the CM had said.