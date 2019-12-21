New Delhi: The death toll in the large-scale violence that erupted over Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh reached 16 as on Saturday, i.e., December 21, stated a report.

A report stated that the root cause of violence, as per initial investigations, in UP had links with West Bengal. Lucknow police have arrested at least six persons from Kolkata who were responsible for damaging and setting fire to state property in Lucknow on Thursday. Upon examining the 11 mobile phones recovered from the spot of violence in Hazratganj area, police found that the text of the phone list was in Bengali. Several youths originally belonging to West Bengal’s Malda district are being questioned in the case.

Director General of Police O P Singh later said that outsiders were involved in the violent protests in Lucknow and the police is investigating more on the “outsider” angle to ascertain the conspiracy behind the pre-meditated violence.

Praveen Kumar, IG(Law&Order): In protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct since Dec 10 in state, 705 people arrested&around 4500 people released after preventive arrest.15 casualties have happened,&263 police personnel were injured of which 57 personnel received fire arm injuries pic.twitter.com/L4d7GKDdHG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 21, 2019

Meanwhile on Saturday, large-scale violence was reported in Rampur where protesters resorted to stone pelting. One person died and several others were reported injured when police used force to contain the frenzied mob from indulging in arson. A report by Rampur police’s Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) says that a call was given by local Muslim clerics to stage a protest near the Idgah and block offices. However at several places, large crowds gathered and later indulged in violence.

In UP’s “wild west”, more than 250 protesters were arrested in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bulandshahr. On Friday, several places in UP witnessed violent protests against the newly amended Citizenship Act. Protesters hurled stones and torched vehicles in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Sambhal. As a precaution, mobile internet services remain suspended in Aligarh, Mau, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Sambhal and Allahabad in view of the protests.

(With agency inputs)