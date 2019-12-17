New Delhi: In the wake of the protests in Delhi’s Seelampur area, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday shut the entry and exit gates of various stations.

The stations where services have been disrupted include Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar. It must be noted that trains will not be halting at these stations.

Security Update Entry & exit gates of Seelampur and Gokulpuri are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 17, 2019

A massive protest against the contentious Citizenship Act 2019 today turned violent when police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd in the Seelampur area. Soon after it took a violent turn, demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells at the agitators.

Also, a police station in the area has been set on fire by the protesters. They have also burnt a school bus in the area.