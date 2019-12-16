New Delhi: In the wake of Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act Protests in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Jamia Millia Islamia metro stations. Trains will not be halting at these stations either.

“Entry & exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan are closed. Trains will not be halting at Patel Chowk and Udyog Bhawan,” the DMRC said in a statement.

“Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station,” it added.