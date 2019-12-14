New Delhi: The Indian Army on Saturday issued an advisory, asking people to be cautious of fake news and false information about its activity in the Northeastern states, which have been witnessing massive protests over the passage of contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Notably, scores of Army personnel have been deployed in northeastern states, particularly in Assam to avoid any untoward incident.

“Be cautious against fake news and disinformation being spread by some suspicious people on social media regarding its action in the northeast, Do not pay heed to false news”, the Army said in a social media post.

A total of 26 Indian Army columns have been deployed in Assam to support the central armed police forces. An Army column consists of 70 Army personnel. Besides 20 CRPF companies were also rushed to Assam from Jammu and Kashmir to bring normalcy there.

Meanwhile, people in Guwahati, the epicenter of the protests, were seen rushing to goods stores hoard essential items, after the administration relaxed the curfew for 4 PM. In Dibrugarh district, curfew has been relaxed till 2 PM. Long queues were also witnessed at fuel outlets.

Assam has plunged into chaos with thousands of anti- Citizenship Act agitators descending on streets defying curfew, thumbing their nose at Army contingents staging flag marches, and clashing with police across cities.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on Thursday gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act. According to an official notification, the Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette on Thursday.