New Delhi: In the wake of massive protests across Uttar Pradesh over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Internet services in Ghaziabad will remain suspended till 10 am on Saturday. In the aftermath of protests, schools have also been closed by the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad.

Keeping in mind the prevailing law and order situation, Internet services were suspended in many parts of the state.

From Prayagraj to Bareilly, Internet services were suspended in a number of places across the state. In Prayagraj, it was banned till 10 AM on Friday. In Lucknow, the state administration has suspended Internet and messaging system for next 45 hours from 3 PM on Thursday. Internet services in Meerut and Bareilly have also been suspended till December 21. In Aligarh also, net services will remain down in the wake of protests.

The move to suspend the Internet by the respective state governments has been taken to avoid spreading of hate messages on social media to disturb the communal peace and harmony in the country.

Earlier massive protests erupted and took a violent turn in the state in which at least six people died. On Friday afternoon, protesters went on a rampage in over half a dozen districts and pelted stones at police, setting vehicles on fire and ransacking a number of police outposts.

Major violent protests were witnessed in Kanpur, Firozabad’s Lalganj area, Bijnor’s Naya Bazar area, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Bahraich and Gorakhpur.

Keeping in mind the prevailing situation, the UP TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) examination, scheduled for Sunday, has also been postponed. Around 16 lakh people were due to appear in the exam.

As per updates, at least 3,000 people across the state, including 350 in Lucknow, have been arrested since Thursday night in connection with the violent protests against the CAA.