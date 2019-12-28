New Delhi: Amid nationwide rage over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress party has decided to take out marches in all state capitals with the name ‘Save Constitution – Save India’ on its foundation day on Saturday, Dec 28, as a mark of protest against the contentious CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

While party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi will mark the occasion by unfurling the party’s flag at the AICC headquarters in the national capital, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will target the Narendra Modi-led government over the CAA at a rally in Assam’s Guwahati, which witnessed one of the worst violent protests by the public in history since December 9.

According to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Rahul Gandhi’s protest rally will start at 11 am at Khanapara veterinary college playground in Guwahati. Gandhi will join the rally at around 1 pm. Later, Gandhi will meet the family members of two deceased protesters at Hatigaon area in Guwahati and Chhaygaon area in Kamrup district.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC).

“In addition to the customary flag hoisting in state capitals, presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will undertake flag marches carrying the message of ‘Save Constitution-Save India’,” Congress general secretary, organization, KC Venugopal, said in a statement.

Venugopal further asserted the “divisive policies” of the BJP government like the Citizenship Amendment Act are aimed at diverting the attention from the burning issues.

“During the marches the party also aims at registering a strong protest against the “anti-people policies” of the Narendra Modi government. The government’s policies have resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women”, the Congress leader claimed in the statement.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also decided to run a nationwide pro-CAA campaign under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 5, 2020. The campaign will conclude on January 15.

If reports are to be believed, the ruling party is looking to meet three crore families during the campaign which will be joined by subsidiary organisations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). The BJP is also targeting to get around one crore letters in favour of the CAA for which the party will reach out to various sections of the society.