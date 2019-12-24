New Delhi: In the wake of protest march organised by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens, Section 144 has been imposed in Mandi House area as a precautionary measure. Three teams of Delhi police and two of CRPF have also been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

Notably, students have planned a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar. Despite being denied permission by Delhi Police, large number of gathering can be witnessed at the protest site amid tight security.

Delhi: Protesters gather at Mandi House to protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Section 144 has been imposed in the area. pic.twitter.com/ZDVZtIxwiJ — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also holding a rally in Kolkata against the contentious Act. The rally will move from Swami Vivekananda residence to Gandhi Bhawan in the capital of the state.

#WATCH: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raises slogans against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/06hoAl6Fi0 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

The BJP, on the other hand, will stage a protest in various parts of Gujarat in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The law aims to grant citizenship to six communities — Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Buddhist and Parsi — facing persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. To qualify for citizenship, the applicant should have came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Hundreds of security personnel have been injured in protests across India, the strongest dissent against Modi since he came into power in 2014.