New Delhi: Northeast Delhi’s Brijpuri became the latest flashpoint in the national capital over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a protest march against which turned violent late last night.

According to reports, violence broke out at around 8:30 PM, when the protesters suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police, which responded by firing tear gas shells at them. However, the situation was soon brught under control after the police managed to convince the protesters not to indulge in violence, after which they dispersed.

Speaking to news agency ANI, RP Meena, Additional DCP, North East Delhi, said, “Around 300-400 people were holding peaceful protest at Brijpuri area. Suddenly they started pelting stones.We held talks with them after which they’ve dispersed.Situation is under control now. Few people were injured.”

pic.twitter.com/RLQy0KVZZP — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

However, police personnel were still deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Earlier in the day, violence had broken out in Seelampur, which too is in northeast Delhi, as anti-CAA protesters took to streets, pelted stones at the police and vandalised public motor bikes, three buses and a police booth. The agitators, numbering between 2,000-3,000, also raised slogans against the CAA, as well as the equally contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC).

21 people were injured in the violence.

The Brijpuri incident took place even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seen as the architect behind the CAA, categorically ruled out withdrawing it under ‘any circumstances.’