New Delhi: In the wake of the massive protests across the national capital, over 16 flights have been delayed as their crew members got stuck in the traffic jam caused by the protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has also cancelled its 19 flights as its crew members were also stuck on NH-8 due to traffic jam caused b the protests.

“Till now, 16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights as the crew members were stuck in traffic jam and because of other issues,” an official at Delhi Airport told PTI.

“Due to traffic restrictions and to accommodate pax reaching late to the airport, we’ve rescheduled and curtailed our schedule in and out of Delhi by approximately 20 departures (approximately 10% of our Delhi departures). We’ll take proactive measures if further cancellations required,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, announcing to provide convenience to passengers, Vistara, Air India and IndiGo stated that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests at various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights.