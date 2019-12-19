New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government faced flak from several leaders and opposition parties after it imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to contain the fallout of Citizenship Amendment Act. The three-day ban order imposed by the government, from Thursday to Saturday, prevents any Indian citizen from conducting protest marches or sit-in demonstrations against the CAA.

Here are the top reactions on government’s ban on anti-CAA protests:

Describing the ban order as pre-emptive and draconian, newly-elected Congress legislator Rizwan Arshad from Bengaluru lambasted at PM Narendra Modi-led government for snatching away the democratic right of citizens to express dissent. “The law of the land empowers us to hold protests peacefully. It’s a democratic right provided in the Constitution. How can the police ban us from a peaceful protest march or demonstration against the CAA or NRC (National Registration of Citizenship), which are anti-national and anti-people?”, Arshad was quoted as saying by news agency IANS on Thursday. Arshad also reiterated that the police can arrest miscreants who do not protest peacefully while marching against the CAA, stated a report.

Karnataka High Court received a plea from Karnataka Congress member in the Rajya Sabha Rajiv Gowda against the ban order enforced by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao to thwart any protests and dissent on the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The PIL will be heard by the state high court on Saturday. Notably, Gowda is a former professor of the renowned Indian Institute of Bangalore (IIM-B). The students of this state-run university had recently staged anti-CAA protests.