New Delhi: Activists Sadaf Jafar and SR Darapuri were on Tuesday released from Lucknow Jail after they were granted bail by a court on January 4.

Both Jafar, who is an actor as well as a member of the Congress, and Darapuri, who is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, were arrested by the Lucknow Police on December 19 on charges of ‘rioting’ after violence broke out in the city during several anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. The two, however, were participating in a peaceful protest against the controversial law.

Besides the two, 10 other activists, arrested for the same reason, too, were granted bail by the court.

Speaking to news agency ANI after her release, Jafar ‘thanked’ Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said, “The fear of being jailed and beaten up has now gone away, thanks to Yogi Ji. I will continue to protest strongly till the time this inhuman law is not withdrawn.”

She was doing a Facebook Live when she was arrested by the police. It was her arrest in particular, which triggered a massive outrage. The police was also accused of assaulting her in custody.

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East), too, had demanded her release, as well as that of other activists including Darapuri. She had visited their families last month, and, in the process, was ‘manhandled’ by the Lucknow Police.

Massive clashes had taken place in Uttar Pradesh, in more than a dozen cities in total, between December 19-21, with anti-CAA protests taking a viral turn.