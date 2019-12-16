New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a travel advisory due to protests that are expected to take place against last night’s crackdown by the Delhi Police on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, following violence during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest.

In the advisory, the traffic police said that traffic movement was closed between road no.13 A from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj. Motorists, heading to Delhi from Noida have been requested to Mathura Road, Ashram and DND, while those coming from Badarpur side have been advised to take Ashram Chowk.

Similarly, the Mathura Road-Kalindi Kunj stretch on the same road, too, is closed for movement. People coming from Noida have been advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

Lastly, those going to Noida from Mathura Road have been advised to take Ashram Chowk, DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj, too, has been closed for movement.

Delhi Metro services, however, have resumed normal services after more than 10 stations had to be closed down last night due to the violence, as well as subsequent protests at the Delhi Police headquarters by student groups and members of civil society.

A similar crackdown was also witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), which, like Jamia, has witnessed protests against the CAA. The crackdown took place after students had gathered to protest against the police action at Jamia.