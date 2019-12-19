New Delhi: The Gauhati high court directed the Assam government to restore both mobile and broadband internet services by 5:00 PM on Thursday.

After hearing four public interest litigations (PIL) and considering the difficulties faced by people, a division bench of the high court comprising chief justice Ajay Lamba and justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua on Tuesday passed an order directing the state government to consider the restoration of Internet services across Assam. The order also said that while restoring the services, the authorities should take into consideration the input of the prevailing situation.

The PILs were filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, advocate Bonoshri Gogoi and others on the issue of suspension of internet services, both mobile data and broadband, since December 11 evening.

(With inputs from PTI)