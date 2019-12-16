Live Updates

  • 8:09 AM IST

    Jamia Millia Crackdown Day 2 LIVE Updates: “Students and staff were injured as the cops couldn’t differentiate between the protesters and students. Police couldn’t take permission due to ruckus. I hope for peace and safety of our students,” V-C Akhtar said.

  • 8:06 AM IST

    Jamia Millia Crackdown Day 2 LIVE Updates: “Students didn’t give a call for protests. Calls were given by colonies near Jamia to march towards Jullena. They clashed with police and enter the campus after breaking its gate,” says Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar.

  • 8:03 AM IST

    Jamia Millia Crackdown Day 2 LIVE Updates: All students who were detained last night were released earlier today.

  • 7:58 AM IST

  • 7:55 AM IST

    Jamia Millia Crackdown Day 2 LIVE Updates: Entry and exit gates of all Delhi Metro stations have been opened and normal services have resumed, the DMRC announced in a tweet.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday released nearly 100 students of the capital’s Jamia Milia Islamia University, after they were detained after police action on the campus in the wake of the violence which broke out during an-anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march being carried out by the students Sunday evening.

Speaking to media in the wee hours of the day, Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Randhawa informed that all detained students had been released from Kalkaji and New Friends Colony.

The police action on the campus, which took place without permission or orders of the university administration triggered massive outrage and protests outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO. The protest was called by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union.

The protesters ended their agitation after the students were released.

Midnight protests were also reported from various campuses across the country, including Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), IIT-Bombay, Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, Varanasi’s Banaras Hindu University (BHU) etc.

Massive violence had also broken out last night at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where students had gathered to protest against the police crackdown on Jamia students. Several students were reportedly injured in the police action that followed.

Both Jamia and AMU have been the epicentre of the anti-CAA agitation outside the northeast, which has witnessed massive protests over the same.

The CAA, called the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) before it received President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent, was passed by the Parliament last week. It aims to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities (except Muslims) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014, to avoid religious persecution in their native countries.