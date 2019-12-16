







New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday released nearly 100 students of the capital’s Jamia Milia Islamia University, after they were detained after police action on the campus in the wake of the violence which broke out during an-anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march being carried out by the students Sunday evening.

Speaking to media in the wee hours of the day, Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Randhawa informed that all detained students had been released from Kalkaji and New Friends Colony.

MS Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police: All detained students have been released from Kalkaji and New Friends Colony. pic.twitter.com/1Plzfp3tfV — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019

The police action on the campus, which took place without permission or orders of the university administration triggered massive outrage and protests outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO. The protest was called by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union.

The protesters ended their agitation after the students were released.

Midnight protests were also reported from various campuses across the country, including Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), IIT-Bombay, Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, Varanasi’s Banaras Hindu University (BHU) etc.

Massive violence had also broken out last night at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where students had gathered to protest against the police crackdown on Jamia students. Several students were reportedly injured in the police action that followed.

Both Jamia and AMU have been the epicentre of the anti-CAA agitation outside the northeast, which has witnessed massive protests over the same.

The CAA, called the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) before it received President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent, was passed by the Parliament last week. It aims to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities (except Muslims) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014, to avoid religious persecution in their native countries.