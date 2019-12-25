New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) amid allegations against it of severe ‘human rights violations’ in the aftermath of violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the state.

The commission sought a reply from the DGP in four weeks’ time.

In its notice to the police chief, the NHRC said that there had been several incidents of police excesses in the state following the passage of the CAA. “A youth has been killed, the internet has been suspended and the police themselves are damaging public property. Even the right to peaceful assembly has been violated. The complainant urged us to intervene in the matter,” the notice further stated.

Nearly two dozen protesters have reportedly been killed in the state as clashes were reported from various cities for three consecutive days last week. In the crackdown that followed, the police are accused to have arrested several innocent people, including activists as well as a journalist working with The Hindu.

The notice also stated that contrary to the police’s claims that they didn’t fire a single bullet at the protesters, videos have emerged in media showing them firing at the protesters. The Uttar Pradesh Police recently admitted that a 20-year-old youth in Bijnor died after a police constable opened fire in ‘self-defence.’

The development comes on day the district administration in Rampur, where clashes took place on Saturday, issued notices to 28 people over damage worth Rs 14.8 lakh to public property due to anti-CAA violence in the city