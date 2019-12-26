New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police, under fire for ‘human rights violations’ during crackdown on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in the state, has now released a series of photos and videos showing two protesters firing at them in Meerut, one of the many cities in the state that witnessed violence last Friday.

In one of the videos released by the police, a masked man wearing a blue jacket can be seen walking around with a gun. Six people died in Meerut alone as a result of police action against the protesters; the police say they had to retaliate as this was the kind of attack they faced from violent protesters for three consecutive days, from December 19 to 21.

Nearly two dozen people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh since December 19, with Meerut registering the highest number of deaths. After earlier saying that they didn’t fire even a single bullet at the protesters, the police finally owned up to firing at a 20-year-old youth in Bijnor, albeit in self-defence, resulting in his death. On Wednesday, the National Human Rights Commission sent a notice to Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh over violence in the state, seeking a reply within four weeks.

After the violence in Lucknow last Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed ‘revenge’ against the vandals. As directed by him, notices are also being sent to those found involved in the destruction of public property, asking them to compensate for the damage caused by them.