New Delhi: In a tragic turn to the violent protests that were witnessed in the northeast on Tuesday against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), an unwell infant died after the ambulance in which it was being taken to a hospital, got stuck in a road blockade effected by anti-CAB protesters, in Tripura.

The child who died was just two-months-old, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. The incident took place in Bishramganj, where 15 people were injured in protest-related incidents. The ambulance which got stuck was taking the baby from Udaipur in Gomati district to Ambassa in Dhalai district.

In all, about 40 people were injured in the state as protesters went on the rampage during the 11-hour bandh, clashing with security forces; in many parts of the state, the police had to resort to firing in the air to disperse the agitators, who are demanding that the state be kept out of the purview of the bill, which seeks to give Indian citizenship to minorities, excluding Muslims, from countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

To quell rumour-mongering, the Tripura government has also suspended mobile internet, as well as SMS services in the state for 48 hours.

The CAB was passed late Monday night by the Lok Sabha after a fiery debate with 311 votes in favour of and 80 against it. It will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha at 2 PM today.