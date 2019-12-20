New Delhi: In the wake of the protests against contentious Amendment Act, the Kalindi Kunj road connecting Noida and Delhi will remain closed on Friday and commuters have been advised to opt for alternative routes. People can either take DND or Akshardham.

The Kalindi Kunj road, one of the key routes leading commuters to Delhi and Faridabad, has been closed since December 15 following violent protests in the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Due to the protest demonstration at Jamia Milia Islamia on December 15 and in pursuance of directions from Delhi police, the diversion on the Kalindi Kunj route will continue on December 20 (Friday). People are advised to take alternative routes – DND and Chilla – for travelling to Delhi,” the Noida Traffic police tweeted.

Further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. Commuters must note that trains will not be halting at these stations either.

Around 1,200 protesters, demanding to scrap the citizenship act, were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday for defying prohibitory orders in Red Fort area. The protesters at the red Fort area included Opposition leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, and Sandeep Dikshit, and activists Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid, were among those detained near the Red Fort and Mandi House.

In the wake of the violent protests, Internet, voice and messaging services by Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Reliance Jio were also suspended in parts many of Delhi-NCR.