New Delhi: The Canada Embassy on Saturday sent out an advisory to all its citizens requesting them to avoid travel to Northeast India as violence continues to rise amid protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The development follows the United States government that warned its citizens against making travel in the northeastern states due to the undying agitation that erupted ever since the Parliament cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019. As a result, Canadian citizens have been requested to avoid their trip to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

The Embassy also mentioned in the advisory that internet and mobile communications have been temporarily suspended and transport facilities have also been badly affected in many parts of the region.

The American Embassy had, in its advisory stated, “exercise caution in the light of media reports of protests and violence in response to the approval of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill”.

American citizens were also asked to keep a low profile, be aware of surroundings, monitor local media for updates, review personal security plans and notify friends and family for safety, in case they had to stay in the volatile region.

Nearly a week since the central government passed the Citizenship Bill in Parliament, tens of thousands of protesters have taken the Anti-Citizenship Act to the streets of the northeast, clashing with police and plunging the region into chaos.

Yesterday, parts of West Bengal was marred by large-scale violent protests as agitators were seen torching buses, trains and railway property while disrupting train and vehicular movements in many parts of the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had appealed to people to use democratic means of protest and warned that action would be taken against those taking law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges continue to remain in the Northeast while major competitive exams like UGC NET have been postponed in Assam, Meghalaya in view of the escalating protests.

Moreover, Jamia Millia Islamia students called off their university lockdown against the new citizenship law on Saturday, a day after violent protests rocked the campus area, even as the varsity cancelled exams and announced vacation till January 5 in view of the tension.