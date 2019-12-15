New Delhi: As protests turned into riots over the highly-debatable Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the eastern region of India, mobile and internet services was suspended in several parts of West Bengal where the unrest escalated in the last 24 hours. The services has been banned till Monday in areas including Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Pradesh, Dinajpur, and Howrah districts.

Many parts of North Bengal have been marred with boiling agitation since Saturday as citizens around the nation oppose the Centre’s move on December 11.

Notably, at least five trains were set on fire in Bengal’s Murshidabad district. Protestors broke into violence as they blocked roads, railway tracks staging sit-ins, and set fire to shops in Domjur and Bagnan in Howrah district. Meanwhile, Sankrail railway station in the same district was also ransacked while its ticket counter was torched and its signalling system damaged.

Nearly as many as 15 trains have been cancelled amid the raging agitation, while close to 40 trains have been rescheduled or diverted.

Internet was already suspended in 10 districts of neighbouring Assam, where over three people have died, 27 have been injured in police firing as thousands took the streets of Guwahati to protest against the contentious Bill, defying the curfew set by state administration.

However, curfew in Assam’s Dibrugarh has been relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm today, and from 9 am to 6 pm in Guwahati. Earlier today, Assam CM Sarbadanda Sonowal appealed to the citizens to put an end to the violence that has completely battered the state’s day to day life.