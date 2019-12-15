New Delhi: After issuing notification postponing the exams, Jamia Millia Islamia University has now declared winter vacation from Saturday till January 5 amid massive protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital. The varsity will now open on January 6, 2020.

“All semester exams stand postponed. New dates will be announced in due course of time and winter vacation is declared from December 16, 2019, to January 5, 2020. University will open on January 6, 2020.” announced Azeem Ahmed, Public Relations Officer of the JMIU.

The University had postponed its undergraduate and postgraduate examinations and other programmes to be held on December 14 until further notice.

The development came as a result of a march staged by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) to Parliament that turned violent as the police lathi-charged the demonstrators in a bid to restrict their movement ahead. A number of media persons were also injured in the students-police face-off and central forces were called in to contain the situation.

Subsequently, messages went viral on social media platforms urging students to boycott all the academic activities, including the ongoing examinations.

Several students were injured and admitted to the Holy Family Hospital after they were lathi-charged by the police. Around 50 protesters were detained and taken to Jaitpur and Badarpur police stations to simmer down the agitation.