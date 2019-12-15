



New Delhi: As protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) refuses to simmer down in the northeastern states, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday appealed to agitators requesting them to put an end to the violence that has completely battered the state’s day to day life.

In a video statement shared on his Twitter account, CM Sonowal said, “We are committed to protect all genuine Indian citizens and the rights of the people of Assam. I call upon all sections of the society to thwart the elements who are misleading the people on #CAA & indulging in violence and together continue the growth journey of Assam.”

The death toll is still on the rise as the unrest over the Centre’s move on citizenship led to lethal clashes between agitators and police and security forces. The violence that erupted in Assam and Tripura last week has now spiralled to West Bengal and even New Delhi.

On Saturday, protestors in West Bengal torched at least five trains, three railway stations and tracks, and over 25 buses.

Moreover, the suspension on mobile internet services across Assam has been extended for another 48 hours till December 16, although the curfew has been relaxed in Dibrugarh – from 7 AM to 4 PM – and in Guwahati – from 9 AM to 6 PM. Curfew has also been relaxed in parts of Meghalaya. Meanwhile, a six-hour shutdown was observed in Nagaland.

Schools and colleges continue to remain shut until further notice in the northeastern states, while competitive exams like UGC NET have also been postponed in Assam, Meghalaya in view of the escalating protests.