New Delhi: Entry and exit gates at a total of 15 metro stations have been shut in view of the ongoing agitation over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that have resulted in violent protests. Trains will not be halting at these stations.

The metro stations affected by the protests in the national capital include – Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Munirka, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, and Central Secretariat.

Meanwhile, huge traffic congestion was witnessed at Delhi-Gurugram border on NH 48 due to the barricading by Delhi Police in order to keep the protest movements under control. Moreover, Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area of Delhi, apart from entire Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru.

Several protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were scheduled to have taken place on Thursday, December 19, in several cities across the country. However, police authorities, last night, put an embargo on large gatherings in Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru.

Nevertheless, protest marches are expected to be taken out by agitated students, teachers, organisations, as well as celebrities among other angry citizens in Mumbai, Chennai. Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Bhopal.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will hear a PIL seeking setting up of a fact-finding committee to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University, following protests over the amended Citizenship Act. The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Rekha Palli by advocate Mr Rizwan on Wednesday.