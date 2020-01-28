New Delhi: Protests continued on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh against the ruling YSRCP government’s move to decentralise state capital Amaravati, making Visakhapatnam and Kurnool as joint capitals, even as the state Assembly today passed a ‘unanimous resolution’ to abolish the Legislative Council.

However, in what can only be described as an innovative way to protest, pro-Amaravati protesters in Rayapudi were seen protesting against the decentralisation move by taking a dip in the Krishna river. The protesters, including both men and women, were seen holding the national flag as well as the green flags, which have become synonymous with their movement.

#WATCH Amaravati: Protests continue against Andhra Pradesh Govt's decision of decentralization(three capitals). People in Rayapudi protested in Krishna river against the Govt decision pic.twitter.com/9cx3sBuv67 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Notably, anti-decentralisation protests are being led by people of all 29 villages which come in the capital region. On Monday, the protesters were joined by farmers from various districts in Karnataka, who came and participated in the stir that has been organised by the Amaravati Parirakshana Joint Action Committee (JAC) at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada.

The protesters have also objected to the government’s plan to abolish the Legislative Council.

The resolution to decentralise Amaravati was passed on day one of a three-day special Assembly session called by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy last week. As per the proposal, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool will be the executive and judicial capitals of the state respectively.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jagan Reddy’s predecessor as Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, is among the most vocal voices against the decentralisation plan. It was he who conceptualised Amaravati as the state capital in place of Hyderabad, which became the permanent capital of Telangana, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014.