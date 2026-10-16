Anti-drug activist Bikramjit Singh murdered in Punjab, days after Parvinder Singh Jhotha broad daylight killing

The Bhagwant Mann government has intensified its crackdown on violations of drug laws, with the Drugs Wing of the Food and Drugs Administration conducting 16,788 inspections between April 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026.

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Anti-drug activist Bikramjit Singh murdered in Punjab, days after Parvinder Singh Jhotha broad daylight killing (Image for representation only)

Days after Parvinder Singh Jhotha murder, another shocking murder has been reported from Punjab. Anti-drug activist Bikramjit Singh, who fought against drug abuse, has been murdered. Two others, including him, were attacked with sharp-edged weapons, leaving them seriously injured. This incident comes after the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhotha. Drug smugglers are constantly targeting those working against drug abuse, and Bikramjit Singh has become recent victim of this.

According to reports, 40-year-old Bikramjit Singh was killed in the attack, while Nishan Singh and Gurmukh Singh were seriously injured. The incident has left the village in an atmosphere of panic and grief.

Bikramjit Singh died in hospital

It is being reported that drug dealers standing in the village streets were causing problems for local residents. It is alleged that their presence there made it difficult for women to pass through the streets. On Thursday, when some people protested against the drug sales, the dispute escalated into a violent incident and more than 15 attackers attacked Bikramjit Singh and his companions with sharp weapons. All three were seriously injured in the attack. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, where Bikramjit Singh succumbed to his injuries. Nishan Singh and Gurmukh Singh are reported to be in critical condition.

Police begins probe

This incident comes at a time when the murder of Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa has not completely subsided. Questions are also being raised about the safety of those raising their voices against drug abuse in Punjab. Police have launched an investigation into the case. Officials say they will identify and prosecute those involved, and no one will be spared.

Parminder Singh Jhota shot dead

Jhota, known for raising his voice against drug abuse and illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot in broad daylight at a busy marketplace in Mansa town on Tuesday. Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner who allegedly opened fire on Jhota, was taken into custody from Rajasthan’s Salasar on Wednesday. The murder, which took place when Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live while questioning the medical store owner for selling addictive substances to an elderly man, has triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.