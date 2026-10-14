Anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhotha’s killer arrested, was hiding in Rajasthan

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case: Police have achieved a major breakthrough in the Parvinder Jhota murder case. The main accused has been arrested in Salasar, Rajasthan.

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Anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhotha's killer arrested, was hiding in Rajasthan

Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case: Police have achieved a major breakthrough in the murder of Punjab anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota. His killer has finally been apprehended. Yes, police have arrested Parvinder Jhota’s killer in Salasar, Rajasthan. The weapon used has also been recovered from the accused. Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary provided this information to News18 India over the phone. On Tuesday, in Mansa, Punjab.

Parvinder Jhota was shot dead by a medical store owner

Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary stated that the weapon used by the accused has also been recovered. The accused was hiding in Salasar, Rajasthan. Police used human and technical intelligence to apprehend him. According to the SSP, discussions are ongoing between the police and the family. Parminder Singh’s body is currently in the mortuary.

Read more: Drug activist Parminder Singh Jhotha shot dead during Facebook live at a pharmacy in Punjab

What did the SSP say?

In fact, in this case, the police have also arrested one of the accused’s accomplices who helped him escape. According to the SSP, this accomplice was apprehended by the police on Tuesday itself. The police may now try to determine the routes the main accused took to escape after the crime and who helped him hide. The role of other individuals in the case may also be investigated.

SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary stated that discussions are ongoing between the police and the family. Parminder Singh’s body is currently in the mortuary. Therefore, ongoing discussions between the family and the police are crucial for further action in this case. The arrest of the main accused in the Parvinder Jhotha murder case and the recovery of the weapon are being considered major police successes. However, detailed information regarding the circumstances of the incident, the role of the accused, and other aspects of the case will only be revealed after a police investigation.

Murder took place on Tuesday

In fact, Parvinder Jhotha was questioning the shopkeeper about the alleged sale of drugs at a medical store in Mansa, Punjab, on Tuesday morning. He was also doing a Facebook Live. During this, an argument between the two escalated. It is alleged that the shopkeeper pulled out a pistol and fired several shots at him. Jhotha was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. It was also reported that Jhotha had been the reason the medical store owner was garlanded with shoes three years ago. He took revenge for that.