Anti-Dumping Probe: India launches action after surge in imports from China, Russia, and Japan, details inside

New Delhi: In a significant development, India’s trade remedies body has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into hot-rolled steel imports from China, Japan, and Russia, according to a government notification. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), in a notification, said that domestic producers had sought the investigation. DGTR works under the Union Ministry of Commerce. The companies that requested the probe include JSW Steel, JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Limited, and Jindal Steel Odisha.
The companies have said that imports from China, Russia, and Japan are being dumped into the Indian market at unfairly low prices, causing harm to the domestic industry and posing the risk of further damage in the future.
As per the notification, the investigation covers hot-rolled flat products of alloy and non-alloy steel with a thickness of up to 25 mm. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that China’s exports of finished steel to India more than doubled in April, reaching their highest level in at least two years.
Preliminary data reviewed by Reuters showed that China exported around 232,000 tonnes of finished steel to India in April, emerging as the largest supplier of such steel to the country. Buyers are increasingly turning to Chinese steel because it is cheaper than locally produced material, with hot-rolled steel from China costing between $11 and $37 less per tonne than domestic alternatives.
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