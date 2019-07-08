New Delhi: Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) in the national capital has rescued a total of 333 children since January this year, the Delhi Police Crime Branch reported on Monday. Most of the children were rescued from various places like bus stands, railway stations and other places in Delhi.

Not only that, but the AHTU during the course of their investigation has also recovered 57 persons who were either kidnapped or abducted or missing. At least 14 of the recovered persons are minors while 37 others are women.

Human trafficking continues to be a leading crime in India. With vulnerability being the highest amongst the socio-economically weaker sections, most of the victims of human trafficking are Dalits, Muslims, Other Backward Castes (OBCs).

Moreover, the trade of entrapping people is most prevalent in women and children.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government since its formation in 2014 has made several attempts to reform human trafficking laws in India. Last year, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi had tabled the Trafficking of Person (Prevention, protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, which was passed by the Lok Sabha.

However, the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report by the US State Department released in June continued to place India in Tier 2 on a 1-3 country trafficking scale.

With ANI inputs