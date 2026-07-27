LIVE

Anti-paper leak bill LIVE: Modi government to table bill in Parliament today, deploys young MPs to lead 10-hour discussion

From the BJP, Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya are likely to participate in the discussion. Among the NDA's allies, MPs such as Sayoni Ghosh, Mithali Bag, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Lallan Singh, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Sunil Tatkare, Anupriya Patel, and Arun Bharti are also expected to speak.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/anti-paper-leak-narendra-modi-nda-public-examination-dr-jitendra-singh-neet-paper-dharmendra-pradhan-prahlad-joshi-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-bansuri-swaraj-tejasvi-surya-8485110/ Copy

Anti Paper Leak Bill

New Delhi: The Modi government is all set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The NDA has listed young MPs to spearhead an expected eight-to-10-hour discussion on the legislation aimed at tightening the law following the nationwide uproar over the NEET paper leak. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will introduce the Bill in the House. After tabling the Bill, the government will also move a motion seeking the House’s consideration and passage of the legislation. The proposed legislation, which comes weeks after nationwide anti-leak protests, seeks to establish fast-track courts in every state to exclusively hear paper leak cases and mandates that investigations be completed within two months.

The NDA has devised a strategy to give prominence to its young MPs during the debate, with most of the speakers on behalf of the government expected to be younger parliamentarians. From the BJP, Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya are likely to participate in the discussion. Among the NDA’s allies, MPs such as Sayoni Ghosh, Mithali Bag, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Lallan Singh, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Sunil Tatkare, Anupriya Patel, and Arun Bharti are also expected to speak.

Parliament Session Live: