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Anti-paper leak bill LIVE: Modi government to table bill in Parliament today, deploys young MPs to lead 10-hour discussion

From the BJP, Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya are likely to participate in the discussion. Among the NDA's allies, MPs such as Sayoni Ghosh, Mithali Bag, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Lallan Singh, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Sunil Tatkare, Anupriya Patel, and Arun Bharti are also expected to speak.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: July 27, 2026, 9:26 AM IST
Anti-paper leak bill LIVE: Modi government to table bill in Parliament today, deploys young MPs to lead 10-hour discussion
Anti Paper Leak Bill

New Delhi: The Modi government is all set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The NDA has listed young MPs to spearhead an expected eight-to-10-hour discussion on the legislation aimed at tightening the law following the nationwide uproar over the NEET paper leak. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will introduce the Bill in the House. After tabling the Bill, the government will also move a motion seeking the House’s consideration and passage of the legislation. The proposed legislation, which comes weeks after nationwide anti-leak protests, seeks to establish fast-track courts in every state to exclusively hear paper leak cases and mandates that investigations be completed within two months.

The NDA has devised a strategy to give prominence to its young MPs during the debate, with most of the speakers on behalf of the government expected to be younger parliamentarians. From the BJP, Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya are likely to participate in the discussion. Among the NDA’s allies, MPs such as Sayoni Ghosh, Mithali Bag, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Lallan Singh, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Sunil Tatkare, Anupriya Patel, and Arun Bharti are also expected to speak.

Read more: Up to 10 years' imprisonment, Rs 10 crore fine: What is the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill? Govt set to introduce tougher anti-paper leak measures

Parliament Session Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 27, 2026 10:16 AM IST

    Parliament Session Live: The proposed changes raise penalties, set up fast-track courts and come as the opposition readies questions on the leak and the protest crackdown.

  • Jul 27, 2026 9:42 AM IST

    Parliament Session Live: The Centre will introduce the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday after weeks of protests over the NEET paper leak.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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