Anti-SIR protest: Neha Bora defies Delhi Police peace bond after HC setback, says AISA won’t sign it

Neha Bora alleged that such peace bonds were being used to curb peaceful protests and the right to dissent.

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Anti-SIR protest: Neha Bora defies Delhi Police peace bond after HC setback, says AISA won't sign it | ImageL ANI

Anti-SIR Protest: A day after the Delhi High Court dismissed her plea challenging the police peace bond, All India Students’ Association president Neha Bora told the special executive magistrate on Saturday that she was not going to sign any bond to ‘keep peace’. She highlighted the contradiction between officials issuing peace bonds and the Constitution protecting the right to dissent, saying that peace bonds were being misused to restrict democratic protests.

What Did Neha Bora Say?

“We don’t have any conditions. We are not going to sign the bond,” Bora said. The AISA president moved to Delhi HC saying that the peace bond by the police was vague, factual and incorrect. She termed the proceedings as “colourable exercise of preventive powers to suppress peaceful dissent, in violation of Articles 19(1)(a), 19(1)(b) and 21 of Constitution”.

All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora on Saturday pointed out the “primary contradiction” between the executive issuing peace bonds even though the Constitution allows for the right to dissent. She asserted that peace bonds were being “weaponised” to curb democratic protests.

AISA Refuses To Normalise Peace Bonds

Bora said that AISA, the student wing of CPI(ML) Liberation, will not be a part of “normalising” the signing of peace bonds. Bora argued that signing such peace bonds was “no less than” singing away the democratic right to dissent.

“On one side, the constitution gives us the right to dissent. On the other hand, such peace bonds are invoked only to detain people in the name of breach of peace. We were detained within 10 minutes of protesting at Mandi House on October 16 and told that we are in breach of peace. Peace bonds are being weaponised to curb democratic protests. Therefore, signing such peace bonds is a fundamentally wrong decision for us. It is no less than

Fundamental Right To Peaceful Protest

Neha Bora said democracy means protecting people’s basic rights to vote and peaceful protest.

“Democracy is not abstract. In a country like India, people understand two boarder things by democracy – one is the right to vote and another is the right to express against any violation of our rights. Today, the right to vote is being snatched through SIR. 13 crore voters are removed from electoral rolls,” Bora said.

On October 17, the Delhi Police issued a notice under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directed Bora to appear before the magistrate on October 19 and explain why she should not sign a Rs 10,000 personal bond with assurance to maintain peace in the city during the inquiry.

Notably, the AISA president was taken into preventive detention on October 16 when she was on her way to participate in CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park. She was subsequently released later in the day.

According to her petition, cops started proceedings over alleged sloganeering at Mandi House on October 16 and for participating in protests near Jantar Mantar despite restrictions under Section 163. The police also alleged that she had instigated people, specially youth, to join the protest at Connaught Place that day.

(with ANI inputs)