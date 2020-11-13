Noida: Anti-smog guns have been installed in Sector 6 of Noida as a measure to curb the air pollution. The Sector-6 intersection is the busiest road, often with a large amount of traffic. In addition, anti-smog guns have been installed at about 30 under-construction sites. Also Read - Air Quality in NCR Remains Severe as AQI Crosses 450-mark in Delhi, 542 in Noida, 448 in Gurugram

The anti-smog gun mounted at Noida Sector-6 is operated from 9:30 am to 1.30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The air pollution levels in Noida city have been in the dangerous category since last week. An anti-smog gun has been installed at a Sector-6 to prevent dust blowing from traffic. A survey is also being conducted so that more anti-smog guns can be installed in other parts of the city.

According to the information, soon anti-smog guns will be installed in about 10 busiest places in the city.

OSD Avinash Tripathi at Noida Authority told IANS, “As of November 10, there were 27 anti-smog guns installed in Noida. According to the NGT, there are 20,000 meters under construction sites, the anti-smog guns should be installed there. There are a total of 27 such places that include five government sites.”

He said, “Sector-6 is the busiest road, there is frequent traffic, and more such places are being identified. However, it will be difficult to tell the total number of anti-smog guns. Anti-smog guns were installed at Sector-6 to prevent dust. ”

Tripathi said, “It is necessary to put on the sites under construction, we are also fining the places where anti smog guns are not installed. The grape norm also includes anti-smog guns.”

(With inputs from agencies)