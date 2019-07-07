Tamil Nadu: Anti-Sterlite activist T Mugilan, who went missing on February 15 soon after holding a press conference to expose the alleged role of police in the violence against protesters in Thoothukudi, was detained by police at Tirupati railway station yesterday.

He had protested against government projects and had alleged the involvement of top police officials in the violence during the anti-Sterlite protest.

Tamil Nadu: Activist T Mugilan, who went missing five months ago, was detained by police at Tirupati railway station yesterday. He had protested against government projects and had alleged the involvement of top police officials in the violence during anti-Sterlite protest. pic.twitter.com/dxH90Zv2lu — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

As many as 17 special teams were formed to look for Mugilan after he disappeared from Chennai Egmore railway station under mysterious circumstances when he was travelling to Madurai in a special train.

The crime branch CID later said that they were looking for him as an accused in a rape case.

Mugilan telephoned a colleague before boarding a train on 15 February. He told the colleague that he feared being targeted by the police, and asked for a complaint to be filed if he did not reach Madurai the next day. Mugilan’s family and colleagues have not heard from him since. — Amnesty India (@AIIndia) February 19, 2019

Human rights NGO Amnesty International had urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that dissenting voices in the state are protected and that human rights defenders, activists, journalists and lawyers can work without fear.