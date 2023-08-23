Home

News

India

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: SC Grants Bail To Ex-Cop Pradeep Sharma

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: SC Grants Bail To Ex-Cop Pradeep Sharma

Pradeep Sharma along with police officers Daya Nayak, Vijay Salaskar and Ravindranath Angre was a member of the Mumbai Police's encounter squad that killed over 300 criminals in numerous encounters.

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: SC Grants Bail To Ex-Cop Pradeep Sharma

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran. On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ in south Mumbai. Businessman Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Trending Now

Sharma along with police officers Daya Nayak, Vijay Salaskar and Ravindranath Angre was a member of the Mumbai Police’s encounter squad that killed over 300 criminals in numerous encounters. Salaskar had died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Sharma was arrested in June 2021 and booked for charges including murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, causing disappearance, and destruction of evidence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code; provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act.

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze is the main accused in the Antilia bomb planting case and the killing of Hiran.

A bench of justices A S Bopanna and P S Narasimha had reserved its order on August 21 after hearing submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sharma, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who represented the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES