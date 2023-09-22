Home

Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit After 3 Indian Wushu Players Denied Entry For Asian Games

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has cancelled his scheduled visit to China as a mark of protest after Beijing denied entry to three Indian Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh.

New Delhi: Union Union I&B and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Hangzhou Asian Games as a mark of protest after Beijing denied entry to three Indian Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Indian has lodged strong protests with China over its denial of accreditation for the Hangzhou Asian Games to some of the Indian sportspersons.

Bagchi asserted that New Delhi reserves the right to take “suitable measures” to safeguard its interests and as a mark of protest against China’s discriminatory behaviour Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games.

Describing the Chinese action as targeting of the sportspersons in a “pre-meditated” manner, Bagchi said the move violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct as they “explicitly prohibits discrimination” against competitors from member states.

He said a “strong protest” has been lodged against China’s “deliberate and selective obstruction” of some of India’s sportspersons.

“The government of India has learnt that the Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some of the Indian sportspersons from the state of Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China,” Bagchi said.

“In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” he said.

Bagchi said India reserves the right to take “suitable measures to safeguard our interests”.

“China’s action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states,” he said.

“Further, as a mark of our protest against the Chinese action, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games,” Bagchi added.

Three wushu players– Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu– all hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, have been brought back to the Sports Authority of India hostel at Delhi’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, India Today reported.

Quoting a source with the Indian Wushu team in China, the report said that they had taken up the matter with the organising committee of the Asian Games and also with the OCA (Olympic Council of Asia).

(With PTI inputs)

