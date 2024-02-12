Home

Anurag Thakur Applauds Govt’s Commitment To Citizen Safety After Qatar Releases Navy Veterans

Union Minister Anurag Thakur praised the release of eight Navy veterans facing death sentence in Qatar, stating that it strengthens the faith in the government's ability to safeguard its citizens.

New Delhi: Applauding the release of the eight Navy veterans facing death sentence in Qatar Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said,”it firmly strengthens the faith in the seriousness and the capability of the present government to safeguard its citizens at all costs”. The eight former Indian Navy personnel were released by Qatar on Monday, nearly three and a half months after they were sentenced to death in a case of alleged espionage. The MEA said that seven of them were brought back to India on Monday morning.

Applauding Active Efforts Of Prime Minister Modi

Appreciating the active efforts of Prime Minister Modi, Anurag Thakur said,”life of every Indian is precious in the new India. Hearty congratulations to the brave soldiers of the country who returned to India from Qatar. If Modi is there, it is possible (Modi hai toh mumkin hai).”

Earlier on X(formerly twitter) Anurag Thakur posted on the that the return of Navy veterans to their homes was a source of joy and added to the faith in the Modi government’s commitment to upholding the fundamental right to life, liberty and security of the nation’s citizens.

The former Navy officers were detained on false charges, Thakur wrote, adding that it was only 45 days ago that the sentence of the former Navy officers had been commuted from the death penalty to life imprisonment.

Modi government has secured the release of its eight citizens and Navy veterans from Qutar who were detained here under some false charges. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi means the guarantee of life, limb and liberty of the people of India across the globe.

This homecoming of… pic.twitter.com/bPTqR5XAoU — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 12, 2024

“Shri Narendra Modi is the guarantee of life, liberty, and security of the Indian people all over the world,” Thakur wrote.

Recalling Previous Incidents

He recalled that 27,000 Indians, including students, had been brought back safely from Ukraine in the past decade, and that Sikh families had been evacuated from Afghanistan following the rise of the Taliban regime. Thakur said that a special plane had been dispatched to bring back the saroops of Gurkhar Sahib with “respect”. “This shows how much India has grown in the world in the last decade,” Thakur added.

On October 26, the Navy veterans were sentenced to death by Qatar’s Supreme Court.

On December 28, Qatar’s Court of Appeal commuted the death sentences and sentenced the convicts to jail terms of varying lengths.

Highlights Of The Espionage Charge Case

In August 2022, the Indian nationals working with the private firm Al Dahra were arrested in Qatar reportedly in an espionage case. The Qatari authorities and New Delhi did not disclose the charges to public.

The Qatari authorities and New Delhi did not make the charges public. The 8 Indian Navy veterans were arraigned on March 25, 2022, and were put on trial under Qatari laws. Following the commutation of the death sentence by the Doha Court of Appeal, the eight Indian nationals were granted 60 days to file an appeal against the sentence.

(With inputs from agencies)

