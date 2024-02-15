Home

News

Anurag Thakur Inaugurates 28th International Conference Of BES, Check Key Highlights Of His Speech

Anurag Thakur Inaugurates 28th International Conference Of BES, Check Key Highlights Of His Speech

The 28th International Conference of the Broadcast Engineering Society (BES) has been inaugurated by the I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. Check key highlights of his address..

Anurag Thakur At BES 28th International Conference

New Delhi: The Broadcast Engineering Society (BES), which was established in 1987 is organising its 28th International Conference at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The Chie Guest of the BES 28th International Conference was the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur who also inaugurated the Conference in Delhi. This conference was attended by many other dignitaries and the Chief Guest also addressed the gathering. Read to know about the key highlights of Anurag Thakur’s speech at the BES 28th International Conference..

Trending Now

BES Organises 28th International Conference In Delhi

As mentioned earlier, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Anurag Thakur was the Chief Guest of the 28th International Conference organised by the Broadcast Engineering Society (BES). The Conference was also attended by the I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Chairman of TRAI A.K Lahotiand CEO of Prasar Bharati Gaurav Dwivedi apart from Anurag Thakur.

You may like to read

BES International Conference: Anurag Thakur Speech Highlights

Calling the Broadcast Engineering Society a beacon of technological advancement and innovation in the field of broadcast engineering, Anurag Thakur highlighted that through its annual Expo over the last two decades, BES has provided a platform for industry professionals from around the world to converge, exchange ideas, and push the boundaries of possibility.

He also mentioned how the society has been a catalyst for progress, drawing together the best broadcasting stakeholder minds from India and across the globe. According to him, the Expo serves as a testament to their dedication, continuous pursuit of excellence, spirit of collaboration and ingenuity that propels the broadcast industry forward.

He further highlighted that National Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of our nation. From the grainy black & white screens of Doordarshan to its HD and now 4K digital transition, from analog Medium Wave to DRM and now FM of Akashvani, the diverse programming of Doordarshan and All India Radio has informed, educated, and entertained generations of Indians.

From the analog era to the dynamic digital landscape of today, our broadcasters have traversed a path marked by resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

He therefore emphasised that it is imperative to strengthen our Public Service Broadcasting (PSB) to provide quality content that caters to the diverse needs of our nation. India must carve its unique path, recognizing the rich canvas of our cultural heritage.

Initiatives such as Prasar Bharati’s expansion which includes Doordarshan and All India Radio, its market leadership in DTH space, its advancement towards HD and 4K telecast of G-20 and Pran Prathistha Samaroh of Bhagwan Ram at Ayodhya echo the progressive efforts made by India’s Public service broadcaster to meet the demands of the digital age media consumption both at National and International level.

Drawing inspiration from AtmaNirbhar Bharat vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, he especially quoted two instances of mobile handsets and toys wherein India has now become a net exporter from being an importer in a very short time. He expressed the need of broadcast industry also following similar path of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.