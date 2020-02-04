New Delhi: Banned by the Election Commission for his controversial ‘goli maro saloonko’ remark, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday again landed in controversy when he said the process to clear Shaheen Bagh will begin once the BJP comes to power in the national capital after February 8 Assembly polls.

“When people of Delhi will cast their vote in favour of BJP, and after the results on February 11, Shaheen Bagh (protest site) will be cleared,” Thakur said.

The statement from the Union Minister comes just days after Thakur was banned from the EC for his controversial remarks at a poll rally.

While addressing a rally ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Anurag Thakur accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia of backing the Shaheen Bagh protesters.

Expressing confidence that his party will win the Assembly elections, he said the BJP will work for the development of the national capital.

“We will work for Delhi’s development. AAP ke paap ab Dilli nahi karegi maaf (AAP’s sins will not be forgiven by Delhi people). The AAP will be wiped off from Delhi,” he added.

For more than a month, Shaheen Bagh has been the protest site where a number of women are agitating against the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to the announcement of the EC, the 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi will go to polling on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.