Home

News

India

Anxious About Studies, Class 12 Student Jumps Off 13th Floor in Gurugram, Dies

Anxious About Studies, Class 12 Student Jumps Off 13th Floor in Gurugram, Dies

No suicide note was found on the spot but it was suspected that the boy was worried about his studies and ongoing exams.

The victim's body, lying in a pool of blood on the ground, was first noticed by security guards of the society.

Gurugram: Worried about studies and ongoing exams, a Class 12 student of a prominent private school allegedly jumped off the balcony of his 13th floor apartment, police said on Wednesday. As per updates from police, the incident took place late on Monday night. The 17-year-old lived at the Retreat Society, South City 1 in Sector 41 along with his family.

However, no suicide note was found on the spot but it was suspected that the boy was worried about his studies and ongoing exams.

You may like to read

The victim’s body, lying in a pool of blood on the ground, was first noticed by security guards of the society and they alerted his family.

The boy was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead.

“The family did not raise any doubt and cops handed over the body to the kin after an autopsy,” Sector 40 police station SHO Satish Deshwal said.

(With inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.