New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday announced that the COVID vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years will begin from Wednesday. The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to the 12-14 years age group would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad, the Union health ministry said. Talking about the latest government decision, NK Arora, Chairman, Covid working group NTAGI on Tuesday said that the government is expanding vaccination for 12-14 years old children, because of them being at high risk.

He also raised concern over the rising cases of Covid in China, Singapore. "Any complacency can be dangerous though most of the adult population has been vaccinated," Arora said.

Tweeting the announcement in Hindi, the minister said, "if the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16. Also, everyone aged 60 years and above will now be able to get precaution doses." Mandaviya also urged the families of children and people in the age group of 60 years and above that they must get the vaccination done.

The Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID-19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from March 16, 2022, the ministry said in a statement.

