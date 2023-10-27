‘Any Date After Nov 5’: Mahua Moitra Seeks More Time To Appear Before Ethics Panel In ‘Cash For Query Row’

Taking to X, she said she can appear in-person before the committee at any date and time of the committee's choice after November 5.

Mohua Moitra alleged that the content of the letter is a joke.

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has sought more time to appear before the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha in the ongoing cash-for-query row. Taking to X, she said she can appear in-person before the committee at any date and time of the committee’s choice after November 5.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has asked the TMC MP to appear before it on October 31 in relation to cash-for-query allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who told the panel on Thursday that it was an ”open and shut” case and she should be disqualified.

Citing Durga Puja festivities, the Lok Sabha MP wrote: “I represent the state of West Bengal where Durga Puja is the biggest festival. I am already committed to attending numerous pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashami Sammelans/meetings (both government and political) in my constituency from 30th October to 4th November 2023 and cannot be in Delhi on 31st October 2023,” Mahua wrote.

Chairman, Ethics Comm announced my 31/10 summons on live TV way before official letter emailed to me at 19:20 hrs. All complaints & suo moto affidavits also released to media. I look forward to deposing immediately after my pre- scheduled constituency programmes end on Nov 4. pic.twitter.com/ARgWeSQiHJ — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 27, 2023

The TMC MP also stated that due to the “seriousness of the allegations” levelled against her and the “principles of natural justice”, she should be allowed to “cross-examine” businessman Darshan Hiranandani. She said that Hiranandani should also be present before the ethics panel, and provide “verified lists” of all alleged gifts and favours that the TMC MP is claimed to have received from him.

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.