New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday conveyed to the United States that any discussion on Kashmir will be done only with Pakistan and bilaterally.

“Have conveyed to American counterpart Mike Pompeo this morning in clear terms that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally,” tweeted the EAM after meeting the US secretary of State, on the sidelines of the second day of 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers meet in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jaishankar’s tweet comes soon after US president Donald Trump reiterated that he was ready to assist if the two South Asian neighbours (India and Pakistan) wanted his help in resolving the decades-old Kashmir issue. “I think they are fantastic people Khan and Modi — I mean. I would imagine they could get along very well, but if they wanted somebody to intervene, to help them. and I spoke with Pakistan about that and I spoke frankly in (sic) India about it,” Trump said referring to his last week’s meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, wherein he offered to help resolve the Kashmir issue.

Responding to a question on India not accepting his offer of mediation on Kashmir, the US president said,”It’s really up to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi (to accept the offer of mediation).”

“Have they accepted the offer or not?”, Trump sought a clarification when asked about India’s rejection of his mediation offer. On being asked how would he “want to resolve the Kashmir issue”, Trump said, “If I can, if they wanted me to, I would certainly intervene.”

Last week, Trump while addressing a joint press conference with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the White House had said,”I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and we talked about the subject. And he actually said, ‘would you like to be a mediator, or arbitrator’, and I said ‘where?’, and he said ‘Kashmir’, because this has been going on for many, many years. I was surprised for how long it has been going on,” to which Imran Khan interjected to say, ’70 years’.

Trump had claimed that PM Modi asked for his mediation in Kashmir dispute during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sideline of the G-20 Summit.