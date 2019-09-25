New Delhi: Hours after reports surfaced that Pakistani drones have dropped consignment of arms and ammunition on the India side, the Indian Army on Wednesday said any military drone venturing towards Indian side from Pakistan will be shot down. The Army in a statement said that Indian forces are capable of identifying drones, no need to worry.

The statement from the Indian Army comes after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Indian Army is ready to combat any situation.

“Whatever be the challenges of national security, our jawans are capable of combating and defeating them, be it Army, Air Force or Navy,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Chennai.

The Defence Minister said this after he received a request from Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to handle the situation as the news of recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms and ammunition surfaced online.

Captain Amarinder Singh had on Tuesday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate necessary action in the ‘incidents’ of Pakistan-origin drones being used for dropping consignments of arms and ammunition in the state.

“Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan’s sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest,” he said.

As per updates, the Punjab Police on Sunday recovered five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phone and hand grenades dropped by drones at Rajoke village as the police busted a terror module of Khalistan Zindabad Force.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had recently said that the terror camps which were destroyed by the Indian forces on February 26 have been reactivated in Balakot.

“Let me tell you, Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. Obviously that shows that Balakot was affected and damaged and destroyed. That is why people had got away from there,” Rawat said at a press conference in Chennai, according to ANI.

Pakistan has reportedly increased ceasefire violations and is trying to send terrorists in India to carry out attacks post the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has on Wednesday reached Srinagar to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Srinagar, the NSA will hold meetings with security forces and state government officials to review the situation following the abrogation of Article 370.