New Delhi: Days after the armies of both the countries disengaged from the LAC following the month-long standoff in Eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said any unilateral attempt from the Chinese side to change the status quo along the LAC will not be acceptable.

"Any unilateral attempt to change status quo along LAC not acceptable," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on border row with China in eastern Ladakh

Giving further details, the MEA said that the military commanders of India and China have discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement at the earliest in Ladakh.

“We are fully committed to observing and respecting Line of Actual Control,” he added. He also said that there is absolutely no change in India’s position on the Line of Actual Control.

The statement from the MEA comes a day after the Indian Army said China and India are committed to complete disengagement of troops, and the process is intricate that requires “constant verification.

The army said senior commanders of the Indian and Chinese military reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps for “complete disengagment”.

The Corps commanders held 15-hour-long negotiations in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control(LAC) from 11 AM on Tuesday to 2 AM on Wednesday, covering various aspects of the complex disengagement process including withdrawal of thousands of troops from the rear bases within a specific time frame.

The formal process of disengagement of troops began on July 6, a day after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tension in the area. Doval and Wang are designated special representatives for boundary talks.

Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh on Friday to take stock of India’s military preparedness and review the overall situation.

Singh will be accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane and it will be his first visit to Ladakh after the standoff between the armies of India and China on the LAC began on May 5.