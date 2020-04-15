New Delhi: After news reports surfaced that a government hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has allegedly segregated coronavirus patients according to their faiths and allotted them different wards, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said anyone seeking to divide people on religious lines is the worst enemy of the country. Also Read - Divided By Religion: This Gujarat Hospital Has Separate Covid-19 Wards for Hindus & Muslims

She said that the country is at this moment fighting the biggest pandemic which doesn’t distinguish between people on religious lines.

“We are one nation, and we are fighting to save ourselves from a devastating pandemic which does not distinguish between us. Anyone seeking to divide us along the lines of religion, caste or creed is the worst kind of enemy of this great nation and its brave people,” Priyanka said in a tweet.

The development comes after reports surfaced that the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital had earmarked separate wards for COVID patients on the basis of faith.

According to Dr Gunvant H Rathod of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, separate wards for Hindus and Muslims have been set up in the hospital that has 1,200 beds for Covid-19 patients.

When a COVID-19 patient admitted to the hospital was asked about the same, he told Deccan Herald, “Two days back at around 11 PM, we were asked to change our place. We were not informed about the reason. Later, we realised that only Muslim men and women were moved from the usual place”.

However, the allegations was termed ‘baseless’ by the state government and Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Nitin Patel denied any knowledge of the decision.